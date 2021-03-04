Bowie golf sweeps district; Stone qualifies for regionals

The Bowie and Nocona golf teams competed at the district tournament on Wednesday at the River Creen Golf Course at Burkburnett.

Both the Jackrabbit and Lady Rabbit teams came away as district champions while the Lady Indians saw Laci Stone qualify for regionals individually.

The Jackrabbits were led by Parker Price, whose 80 score was the lowest of the day in the whole field. Teammate Andrew Sandhoff shot an 84, which was good for the second lowest score in the whole field.

Cy Egenbacher (86) and Jay Anderson (90) were not far behind as the team total of 340 was 42 shots better than second place Jacksboro.

Hunter Duke was the fifth player on varsity whose score did not count towards the total and finished with a score of 106.

It was a similar story for the Lady Rabbits team. Kenzee Jaresh’s 94 score was the lowest of the day on the girls side. Teammate Halle Duvall was not far behind shooting 97, good for the second lowest score behind Jaresh.

Camberley Gunter’s 108 score and Neely Price shooting 121 was good enough for the team to post a 420 score, 28 shots better than the second place team Henrietta. Rylie Vieth was the fifth player whose score of 125 did not count towards the team total.

The Nocona Lady Indians finished 12 shots behind second place Henrietta, just short of qualifying for the regional tournament. Stone shot 99, which just nabbed her the last individual spot.

Cobi Womack (112), Meg Kirkpatrick (113) and Maci McWilliams (136) rounded out the team’s total to 460. Skylar Smith’s 140 score did not count towards the team total.

The young Nocona boy’s team filled with underclassmen finished fifth. Chasen Harris shot the lowest score for the team with 110. Johnny Stone shot a 113, Cooper Waldrip shot a 118 and Bodie Davis shot 130 to add to the team’s 471 total. Charlie Fuller’s 146 score did not count towards the teams total.

