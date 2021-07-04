Bowie hosted meet nets good results

Bowie hosted the Jackrabbit Tennis Classic on Thursday and got some quality competition among area teams like Nocona.

The Jackrabbits had several players end up winning their events while the Indians had several win their consolation brackets.

In boy’s singles, Bowie’s Jaden Bills finished first overall. Nocona’s Cesar Gutierrez won the consolation bracket over teammate Trey Pepper in boy’s singles.

In boy’s doubles, the Jackrabbit team of Drew Weber and Caleb Harris finished first overall. The Indian team of Nick Longoria and Trent Sappington finished third overall.

In girl’s doubles, the Bowie team of Jasmine Jones and Gracyn Morgan finished second overall while the team of Brylie Green and Jayci Logan finished fourth.

For Nocona, the girl’s doubles team of Rosio Perez and Valeria Hernandez beat fellow Lady Indian team Jessica Dingler and Maritza Gomez for the consolation championship.

In girl’s singles, Bowie’s Addi Eichler finished third and Ashley Aguirre finished fourth overall.

In mixed doubles, the Jackrabbit team featuring Camberley Gunter and Braden Case finished first overall.

Nocona’s mixed doubles team Adrian Diaz and Samantha Winters won the consolation championship against their fellow team of Sydni Messer and Ethan Six.

