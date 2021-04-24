Bowie ISD Trustees updated on various topics

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie School Trustees met this week receiving updates on everything from the band program and campus improvement plans, to the sales contract for the land where the damaged school administration building is located.

The board met Monday and opened with the outstanding news from Bowie High School Band Director German Torres the band received sweepstakes after earning all superior division one ratings for marching in the fall, along with concert and sight-reading this spring.

He explained concert and sight-reading proved unusual this year as they were done virtually. The band had to videotape its performances and submit them for judging.

