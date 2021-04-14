Bowie, Nocona compete at district

The Bowie and Nocona track teams competed at the district meet at City View last week.

The Lady Rabbit team finished the highest of all the teams in third place.

The Lady Indians finished seventh while Indian and Jackrabbit teams finished sixth and seventh.

Any individuals who finished in the top four in their event qualified for the area meet. All teams had several qualify, some in several events.

Overall winners included Bowie’s Laisha Johnson winning the girls 400 meter race and Nocona’s Trent Sappington winning the boys 400 meter race.

The Lady Rabbits’ 4×200 relay team of Taygon Jones, Jayci Logan, Hannah Love and Ziba Robbins also won the event as well.

Other area qualifiers for the Bowie girl’s team includes Jayci Logan in the 200 meters, Anahi Perez in the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles, Neely Price in the 300 meter hurdles and high jump, the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams.

The Nocona girl’s team area qualifiers include Raylee Sparkman in the 200 meter and 400 meter races, Kylie Rose in the 800 meter race and Allie Brown in the 1600 meter and 3200 meter races.

For the Jackrabbit team area qualifiers included Ignacio Saucedo in the 800 meter race, Tucker Jones in the 110 meter hurdles, Cade Thompson in the high jump and Case Curry in the pole vault.

The Indian team area qualifiers also saw Sappington advance in the 100 meter and 200 meter races along with Bodie Davis in the 400 meter race, Noe Estrada in the 300 meter hurdles and the 4×400 meter relay team.

The area meet is scheduled for April 15 at Dublin.

Results for individuals from Bowie and Nocona who finished among the top six in their events is in the the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.