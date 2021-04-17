Bowie one-act serving up barbecue

04/17/2021 SCHOOL NEWS 0

The Bowie High School one-act play will serve up a barbecue dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 22 in the high school cafeteria.
Proceeds support the one-act play production. All menu items are homemade and will include brisket and trimmings plus a drink for $10.
To-Go plates will be available with curbside pickup. Just text 940-577-2045 and pull up next to the cafeteria doors.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes