Bowie one-act serving up barbecue

The Bowie High School one-act play will serve up a barbecue dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 22 in the high school cafeteria.

Proceeds support the one-act play production. All menu items are homemade and will include brisket and trimmings plus a drink for $10.

To-Go plates will be available with curbside pickup. Just text 940-577-2045 and pull up next to the cafeteria doors.