April 20, 2021

Christine Dudley, 77, passed peacefully on April 20, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on May 7 at the Stoneburg Baptist Church located at 8266 US Hwy 81 N, Bowie, TX 76230 with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating.

Christine loved watching the sunrise and sipping her coffee. She often kept her sense of humor throughout her journey while sharing funny videos and memes with others, especially her granddaughter. Her faithful service to Stoneburg Baptist Church would often find her in the kitchen preparing meals. She gained many friendships that became her family. She is loved and loved all unconditionally. She is mom, Grandma Christine, GiGi, Chris and Christine. We miss her terribly and have hope of seeing her again one day.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Warden and husband, James; grandchildren, Jonathan Austin, Alyssa Giliberto and husband, John, Valerie Warnock and husband, Kyle, Ashlyn Austin and Scott Austin.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dudley; parents, Gaston and Margaret Turner and sons, Charles and Christopher Austin.

