City gauging public interest in storm shelter rebate program

The City of Bowie is gauging public interest in the Residential Safe Room Rebate program offered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management which could provide matching rebates of up to $3,000 for city residents who install an approved residential storm shelter.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said the city is considering applying for this program; however, as with most programs of this type, the city’s investment in resources and manpower would be significant. Prior to submitting our application, city officials would like to receive feedback from residents who might be interested in participating.

