City power bill tops $1.2 million; options for payment on agenda

By BARBARA GREEN

While the City of Bowie has not received the official bill for electricity charges stemming from the February winter storm, City Manager Bert Cunningham said at this point it looks to be $1,276,000.

How the city will pay that pending bill is expected to be a hot topic for the April 23 city council session.

“The invoice at this time is $1,276,000. We can pay for it out of the infrastructure fund, but we want to use that for other improvements. I will discuss the options with the council such as possibly borrowing the money instead of using our cash,” explained Cunningham.

