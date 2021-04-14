Comeback rabbits win 11-10

The Bowie Jackrabbits were able to come back again in their win against Jacksboro at home on a windy Friday night.

The Jackrabbits won 11-10 on another walk-off RBI that completed a comeback in the final inning, the team’s third this season and the second time during district play.

Bowie came into the game hoping to get some measure of revenge. The Tigers beat the Jackrabbits during spring break 11-4 in a game the coaches and players felt they did not play up to their standard.

Colton Richey got the start on the mound for Bowie and the defense started out the game well. Richey did not allow a base runner as he induced two groundouts and had one strike out.

While the Jackrabbits did not have trouble making contact with their bats in the first inning, all balls went right to Jacksboro players for outs as both teams ended the inning with no base runner in sight.

A hit batter with one out allowed the Tigers to get their first of the game in the second inning. Following a strike out, a walk put another runner on base.

The lead runner then stole third base to threaten Bowie’s defense, but Richey got out of the jam with a strike out for out three.

This left the door open for the Jackrabbits to grab control of the game. Kaylwer Swearingin got on first with a one out double. A wild pitch allowed him to reach third base before Logan Hutson drew a walk.

Another wild pitch allowed Swearingin to score and Hutson to reach second base. A ground out for the second out then allowed Hutson to advanced to third base.

Jake Fallis then drew a walk before Tucker Jones drove in Hutson with a single to make the score 2-0 as the game moved to the third inning.

Jacksboro got some things going with the bats. After the leadoff batter got hit by a pitch, a single followed. A groundout moved both runners into scoring position. Another groundout scored one run.

A fly ball to deep left field resulted in an error that scored the other base runner, tying the game at 2-2 before a strike out ended things.

Bowie took back the lead right away. Kynan DeMoss got on first with a one out double. Three straight drawn walks from Melton, Swearingin and Hutson drove in one run, before Richey came up and hit a double that drove in two more to make the score 5-2.

Despite two runners being in scoring, two strike outs followed to end the third inning.

The Jackrabbits did not allow any base runners in the fourth inning. Richey struck out two of the three batters and forced a fly out to right field.

Carson Sanders led off for Bowie with a single. A sacrifice bunt moved him to second base where DeMoss drove him in with a double to up the Jackrabbits lead to 6-2.

That is where DeMoss would stay even as Swearingin drew a walk, a strike out and ground out followed for the last two outs.

Bowie had seemed to have control for most of the game, but the fifth inning undid that momentum as things went wrong right away.

The Tigers leadoff batter got on base due to an error in the outfield, allowing him to reach second base. After a strike out, a hit batter, two singles, a fielder’s choice and an error trying to pick off a base runner allowed four runs to score.

Jacksboro had tied the game up at 6-6 and carried that over going forward. Fallis and Jones were both able to get on base with one out. Fallis drew a walk and Jones hit a single as it looked like Bowie would bounce right back to take the lead once again.

A sacrifice bunt moved both players into scoring position, but unfortunately a fly out into foul territory ended the scoring chance.

The sixth inning proved just as bad for the Jackrabbits on defense. Even with the team cycling through three different pitchers during the inning as Hutson came in for Richey before Swearingin came in, Jacksboro had scored four runs again to take a 10-6 lead.

The staff combined for four walks, one hit batter while giving up one single along with a fielding error at shortstop.

With the Jackrabbits giving up eight runs the last two innings, the team needed to do something to get back on track or it was in position to lose late to the Tigers again.

DeMoss led off and was able to reach first thanks to a fielding error. Melton followed with a drawn walk before back-to-back singles from Swearingin and Hutson drove both runners.

Richey was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs when Fallis hit a single to drive in one run.

After a strike out, Sanders hit into a fielder’s choice for the second out, but not before another run scored, tying the game at 10-10. Bowie fell short of taking back the lead as the batter struck out to end the sixth inning.

While the Jackrabbits had taken back some of Jacksboro’s momentum, the Tigers still had scored the previous two innings. With Swearingin on the mound now for Bowie, the inaccuracy from the previous inning was gone.

Despite giving up a one out single, Swearingin struck out two batters and forced a ground out to the shortstop for the third out to keep the score tied.

Just like the previous inning, DeMoss led off and was able to get on base by drawing a walk. Melton followed with a single. After a fly out, Hutson grounded into a fielder’s choice that moved both base runners into scoring position.

With two outs, Richey came up to bat with a chance to win the game. He had come through in a similar spot. In the team’s second game of the season he hit a walk-off RBI to complete a comeback win against Dodd City.

DeMoss had done something similar during district play with a walk-off RBI hit to win against Holliday.

The two came together on Friday as Richey came through again with a hit into left field that allowed DeMoss to score the game’s winning run. The final score was 11-10.

