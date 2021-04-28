Council proclaims first week of May National Travel and Tourism Week

The week of May 2 to May 8, 2021, was proclaimed National Travel and Tourism Week in Bowie when members of the Bowie City Council met in regular session on April 26.



Mayor Gaylynn Burris urged the citizens of Bowie to join her in recognizing the critical role the industry plays in Texas. The proclamation states travelers have aided in state and local governments alike, generating $180 billion in tax revenue in 2019 to support essential services and programs. Tourism is expected to continue driving the economy.

“The rebound of travel will drive the rebuilding of the United States economy and American workforce and the power of travel will revive Bowie and the United States and drive us forward to a more prosperous future,” Burris read.

Read more inside the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.