Bowie Community Development directed the Downtown WOW Project, adding plants and pots to the area. (Above) Susan Ogden, Quinn and Courtney McEwen and Mayor Gaylynn Burris place flowers in the beds at the police department. (Below) These new aquapots are self-watering. The beautification project was funded by the Parks Board.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris and Courtney McEwen discuss flower layout in the Bowie Police Department beds. (Photos by Cindy Roller)