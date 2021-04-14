Friends raise funds with musical evening 04/14/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0 A large audience attended last Saturday's Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter Benefit at The Coop. Kevin Polk and the Garagmaholix performed to raise funds for the Friends projects at the Bowie Animal Shelter. (Photo by Barbara Green) Kevin Polk performed for Saturday’s benefit. (Photo by Barbara Green) Valerie Evans, Joellen Stark, Lynetta Slaton and Valerie Wise have a fun moment with Coop host Cole Walker during Saturday’s benefit. (Courtesy photo)
