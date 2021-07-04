Jackrabbits beat Bearcats 10-4

The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team bounced back from a loss earlier in the week to win at Henrietta on Friday.

The Jackrabbits won 10-4 in a game that saw them come on strong offensively in the later innings.

Bowie was coming into the game following a disappointing loss at Breckenridge earlier in the week. With district title hopes still possible, the Jackrabbits could not afford to lose two straight.

Bowie could only manage one base runner in the opening inning. Kynan DeMoss got on thanks to an error from the Bearcats with two outs in the hopes of sparking a rally. The next batter then grounded out to end that hope.

Henrietta’s leadoff batter was able to get on base with a single. A groundout and a strike out saw the base runner move to second base. A double then drove in the run before a single put runners at the corners. A passed ball allowed the base runner on the third to score and put the Bearcats up 2-0.

The teams exchanged scoreless second and third innings, with the only base runners coming from Henrietta on some drawn walks and a hit batter.

The fourth inning saw Bowie get on the board. Following a leadoff double from Devin Melton and a fielding error, Colton Richey’s hard hit ball to the shortstop was bobbled for an error that allowed one run to score and the cut the lead to 2-1.Unfortunately, the next batter grounded out for the third out.

After a one-two-three inning on defense, the Jackrabbits got a two out rally going with Cade Thompson hitting a single. Melton would draw a walk before DeMoss, Kawlyer Swearingin and Logan Hutson would hit back-to-back-to-back RBI singles to give Bowie a 4-2 lead.

The Bearcats offense continued to be stifled as the game moved to the sixth inning. Carson Sanders led off drawing a walk. A sacrifice bunt moved him to second base where Edgar Regalado drove him with a double. Thompson followed him up with a double that drove in another run to make the Jackrabbits lead 6-2.

After little action following the first inning, Henrietta’s offense got something going in response. A leadoff walk was followed by two strike outs.

A double and walk loaded the bases when another walk allowed a run to score.

A fielding error then followed that allowed another runner to score and cut the lead to 6-4. A third out was made on the base paths to stop the scoring.

Bowie was able to get a little breathing room in the final inning. Hutson got on with a single followed by Richey who got hit by a pitch with one out.

Several passed balls allowed one run to score before Sanders drew a walk. He would eventually be allowed to second base for defensive indifference.

Jake Fallis then hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field that drove in one run. Regalado then followed with a hard hit ball to the shortstop, who committed an error that drove in another run and allowed him to reach second base.

Thompson followed with a single that then drove in the fourth run of the inning and upped the Jackrabbits lead to 10-4.

Melton was allowed to get on base thanks to another fielding error that put two runners in scoring position. Unfortunately, that is where they would stay as the next batter grounded out.

Huston, who came in for relief at the end of the following inning, struck out three batters while walking one to earn the save as Bowie won.

