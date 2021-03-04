Lady Indian softball loses to City View 12-1

The Nocona Lady Indians fell to City View on Tuesday in a game that slowly got away from them.

The Lady Mustangs won 12-1 in five innings as the Lady Indians search for a district win.

City View scored two runs to start off the game, getting both base runners home thanks to steals and ground outs.

Nocona looked to answer as leadoff Jenna McBride got on base with a single before Katy Barrett drove her home with a double, cutting the score to 2-1. That offensive momentum would died down as the next two batters struck out before grounding out to second base ended the scoring chance with McBride stranded on second.

The Lady Mustangs got two runners on base thanks to an error and a single to start the second inning. A groundout moved them both into scoring position, but a strike out made it two outs.

It looked like the Lady Indians might work out of the tough position, but an error at second base allowed one run to score to make the score 3-1. Thankfully, pitcher Laci Stone struck out the next batter to limit the damage.

Sydnee Mowery led off with a single for Nocona as the team looked to answer. Unfortunately, the next three batters had trouble making contact. A passed ball allowed Mowery to advance into scoring position, but was left stranded when the final batter struck out.

The third inning proved to be a big inning for the Lady Mustangs. Three fielding errors, a walk, a single and a hit batter allowed City View to score five runs to extend its lead to 8-1.

Nocona hoped to take advantage of a Lady Mustang error as Barrett got on base with one out. Unfortunately, she would be caught trying to steal second as the Lady Indians offense again failed to follow up.

A leadoff walk to start the fourth inning came back to bite Nocona. A ground out and a passed ball allowed the runner to advance to third where a single drove in the runner to make the score 9-1.

A walk followed to put two runners on base, but pitcher Mowery struck out the next two batters to limit the damage. The Lady Indians offense continued to struggle as they were unable to get any base runner on as the game moved to the fifth inning.

Three walks, a single and a fielding error led to City View scoring three runs to up its lead to double-digits 12-1. Nocona would need to score at least two runs to avoid the stopping early due to run rule.

Logan Patterson came in to pinch hit with two outs and hit a single into right field to try and spark a rally. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out to end the game.

