Lady Indians lose to Jacksboro

The Nocona softball team lost to Jacksboro on Friday in a game the Lady Indians just could not catch a break in.

The Lady Tigers won 12-1 in five innings, scoring two or more runs in all but one inning as their lead constantly grew throughout the game.

Nocona got out to a lead in the first inning. Jenna McBride led off with a double.

A ground out followed to advance her to third base where Laci Stone drove her in grounding out to the short stop to give the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead.

A single and a hit batter put two base runners on for Jacksboro.

A passed ball allowed one run to score. A single into left field allowed the other base runner to score to make it 2-1.

In the second inning the Lady Indians failed to get anyone on base.

The Lady Tigers were able to load the bases where a triple cleared them all. A single followed to make the score 6-1.

Despite Jacksboro loading the bases again, Stone was able to get a strike out for out three to end the suffering.

Paige James led off the third inning with a single for Nocona. That was the highlight as a groundout and two strike outs followed.

Four hits and a fielding error allowed the Lady Tigers to score four more runs to up their lead to 10-1.

Stone and Kamryn Weaver led off with back-to-back singles for the Lady Indians to open the fourth inning. Unfortunately, Nocona could not follow up to get them home.

Jacksboro’s leadoff batter was able to get on base thanks to a fielding error. The Lady Indians defense was able to get that one back with a double play though.

A single and a walk followed, but Sydnee Mowery was able to strike out the next batter for out three. Mowery hit a single in the fifth inning to try and spark a two out rally, but it did not light.

Jacksboro needed to score one run to end the game due to run rule. After loading the bases with three walks, a double drove in the game ending run as the Lady Tigers won 12-1.

