Lady Rabbits lose to Holliday 15-0

The Bowie softball team lost at district power Holliday on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles won 15-0 in four innings due to the run rule.

The Lady Rabbits led off the game with Kenzie Short drawing a walk to try and spark the offense. She successfully stole second base, but would then get caught trying to steal third base for the first out. Two strike outs followed.

The leadoff for Holliday drawing a walk came back to bite Bowie. Two outs followed, with the baserunner reaching third base.

A fielding error followed that allowed the runner to score as the Lady Eagles led 1-0. Pitcher Kaylei Kinney then struck out the next batter to end the inning before things could start to spiral.

Bowie almost had something great happen in the second inning. Stephanie Allen hit a double into right field in the hopes to spark a two-out rally. Allen tried to stretch it into a triple, but unfortunately, got thrown out for out three.

An error at second base allowed Holliday to get one base runner on. She was driven home as the next batter hit a triple into right field, making the score 2-0. A hit batter followed and it looked like the Lady Eagles were on the verge of scoring several runs.

Kinney recovered for Bowie. With two runners in scoring position, a strike out followed by a ground out to second base got the Lady Rabbits out of the inning in much better shape than it looked like it might be. That type of fortune was spent though.

All three Bowie batters were struck out to start the third inning. This time the Lady Eagles were able to score several runs thanks to four singles, one fielding error and one walk. Holliday led 6-0 heading into the fourth inning.

Short led off for Bowie and was again able to get on base, this time with a single into center field. Despite stealing second base several batters later, the next three batters were struck out to end the scoring chance.

The Lady Rabbits had done a decent job up that point from keeping a big explosive inning from the opponent from happening. Unfortunately, that inning came in the fourth inning.

Holliday scored nine runs on three hits, two walks, two hit batters and two fielding errors that ended the game early due to run rule. The Lady Eagles won 15-0.

