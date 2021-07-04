Lady Rabbits softball struggles

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost at Henrietta on Thursday in a game that went six innings.

The Lady Cats won 10-0 due to run rule as not much went right for the Lady Rabbits.

Only a leadoff single from Layla Felts in the second inning prevented Henrietta’s pitcher from throwing a perfect game. The rest of the night hit balls went right to the Lady Cats defense that did not commit an error.

Henrietta scored five runs in the first inning thanks to two hits, two fielding errors, a hit batter and a walk.

The Lady Cats loaded the bases in the second inning with two outs, but pitcher Kaylie Kinney induced a pop out to short stop to get out of the jam.

Henrietta added two runs in the third inning thanks to two fielding errors, a double. Alexa Holzer came in to pitch in the fourth inning and sat down all three batters she faced. The fifth inning saw two runs score after two batters were hit with the bases loaded,

The Lady Cats closed the game in the sixth inning with an RBI single after a leadoff walk and a fielding error put two runners on base. Henrietta won by run rule 10-0.

