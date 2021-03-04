Lady Rabbits win at Breckenridge

The Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team held on to win at Breckenridge on Tuesday to break a four game losing streak.

The Lady Rabbits won 7-6 against the Lady Bucks for their second district win.

Bowie came into the game desperately needing a pick me up after some tough recent results.

Kenzie Short led off with a single for the Lady Rabbits. A stolen base and a ground out put her on third base with two outs, but she was caught trying to steal home for the third out.

Bowie did not allow any base runners for Breckenridge as the game moved into the second inning.

Madison Hartin got on base with a one out single for the Lady Rabbits. She would steal second base, but would remain there as the next two batters got out.

The Lady Bucks got on board first when a one out triple drove in the two runs in the second inning to make the score 2-0. It looked like they might add more as two batters were walked, but with two outs pitcher Kaylie Kinney induced a ground out to first base for the third out.

Bowie responded with a big third inning on offense. Gracie Duke got on base with one out thanks to a fielding error. Kenzie Short would drive her in with a double. Addie Farris followed as an error by the pitcher allowed Short to score to tie the game.

Alexa Holzer then drove in a run with a triple to give the Lady Rabbits the lead, but they were not done yet. Layla Felts then hit a blooper over the shortstop to drive in Holzer. Felts would then reach third base thanks to several errors trying to field the ball. Hartin then laid down a bunt that scored Felts while she reached first base safely.

Hartin advanced to second base on a passed ball, but would then be picked off at second base for the second out.

Stephanie Allen then drew a walk and would steal second base, but the next batter would ground out to end the scoring with Bowie leading 5-2.

Breckenridge would respond as the team loaded the bases with a hit, a walk and a fielding error with one out. Back-to-back walks drove in two runs to cut the lead to 5-4.

Kinney would then strike out the next batter before inducing a ground out to get out of further danger.

Bowie added to its lead in the fourth inning. Traycee Stewart led off the inning by getting on base on a dropped third strike. A sacrifice bunt moved her to second base and a stolen base moved her to third. Short hit a ground ball to third base, but an error allowed her to reach first base safely and for Stewart to score.

Farris and Holzer followed with singles, with Holzer driving in Short to make the score 7-4. A sacrifice bunt moved both base runners to second and third, but the next batter grounded out to second base to end the scoring.

The Lady Bucks responded with a run. The leadoff batter hit a triple and would later score on a passed ball to cut the lead to 7-5.

Two more walks were drawn during the inning from Breckenridge, but Kinney would strike out three batters during the inning to get out of the jam.

The Lady Rabbits did not get much going in the fifth inning. Kinney got on base with one out after getting hit by a pitch, but the next two batters struck out. The Lady Bucks also failed to get anything going as no batters got on base.

Short led off for Bowie and got on base with a single to start the sixth inning. She would reach second due to an error fielding her hit. There she would stay as the next three batters struck out.

A one out single from Breckenridge started something for the Lady Bucks. A fielder’s choice happened for the second out before a walk put two runners on base.

A single into the outfield drove in one runner to cut the lead to 7-6. The batter and the other base runner advanced to second and third base on the throw home and were in perfect position to either tie the game or take the lead.

Fortunately, Kinney came through with a big strike out for the third out to keep the Lady Rabbits lead.

Bowie hoped to add to its lead in the final at-bats. Stephanie Allen hit a double with one out. She would later advance to third base on a groundout. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out to end the chance.

The Lady Rabbit defense held up as Kinney induced a pop out to the catcher, a groundout at third base and fly out to right field to end the game with little drama.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.