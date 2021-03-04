Leather innovator – Dell Motley instilled her faith in all her art

By BARBARA GREEN

Dell Motley was an innovator in leathergoods creating new techniques that brought cowhides to life for retail customers, but also bringing her faith to that unique canvass in a bold, never-before-done way.

A new book, “Dell Motley Leather Artist,” by Gale Cochran-Smith published under the auspices of the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum explores Motley’s life and how she came to be a renowned leather artist. Motley’s extensive collection of artwork, tools, personal memoirs and documents are all part of the permanent collection of the museum.

The artist gifted her collection to the museum in 1996 shortly before her death in November 1997, and while it would be 13 years before the museum building was completed, her work is a major part of TNT.

This is Cochran-Smith’s fifth published book and her fourth to explore the tenets of the museum focus. The Motley book joins “Up the Chisholm Trail,” “The North Field of Montague County” and “Wichita The Story of the Taovayas.” All that is left now is agriculture.

