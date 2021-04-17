New precinct one constable takes oath

Harvey Johnson took the oath of office as Constable Precinct One Thursday morning and will fill out the unexpired term that began Jan. 1.

After several months of vacant offices having to be filled, it looks as if the county slate is full for the moment. The juggling began earlier in the year when Kevin Benton took over for the retiring County Judge Rick Lewis, which left Justice of the Peace Two open. That job was then filled by Jack Pigg.

Following the unexpected death of Justice of the Peace One David Allen in late January, Constable One Stefanie Horton, was named to fill out that term as JP1. On April 1, the commissioners accepted the personnel committee recommendation to hire Johnson for Constable One.

