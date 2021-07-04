Nocona baseball loses to Breckenridge

It was not a good day for Nocona baseball when it hosted Breckenridge on Thursday.

The Buckaroos won 21-1 in four innings due to run rule.

The Indians were hoping to build on their win against City View earlier in the week, but Breckenridge started fast.

The Buckaroos scored five runs in the top of the first inning thanks to three singles, three fielding errors, one walk and one hit batter.

Nocona answered with a run as Kooper Hansard hit a two out single.

Hansard advanced to second base on a passed ball before Wesley Murphey’s hit into left field that resulted in an error allowed him to score, cutting the lead to 5-1.

Unfortunately, Breckenridge’s offense refused to slow down. With five hits and one fielding error in the second inning, the Buckaroos scored six runs to make the score 11-1.

The Indians tried to get their own rally going. Vinit Patel was able to reach first thanks an error and Miguel Olivares drew a walk. No hits or wild pitches came to get them home as the game moved to the third inning.

Breckenridge then scored nine runs in the third inning thanks to nine hits, a hit batter and a walk to make the score 20-1. The Indians’ offense failed to get anything going in response in the bottom of the third inning.

The Buckaroos added one more run in the fourth inning thanks to a fielding error in the outfield with the bases loaded to make the score 21-1. Nocona batters failed to get anyone on base as the game ended.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.