Nocona man named Pct. 1 Constable

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court named Harvey Johnson the new Precinct One Constable.

He will take office April 15 to fill the unexpired term which has just under four years remaining.

Commissioners went into a 10-minute executive session to consider the recommendation made by the personnel committee that reviewed two applicants for the position.

County Judge Kevin Benton said Johnson is an experienced peace officer who currently works for the Mansfield Independent School District as the school resource officer through the police department. He resides in Nocona and previously worked for the Nocona Police Department.

The constable vacancy opened up after Stefanie Horton was named justice of the peace precinct one, following the January death of Judge David Allen.