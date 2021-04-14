Nocona softball loses

The Nocona softball team lost to Henrietta on Friday and a non-district game against Lindsay on Saturday.

The Lady Indians lost 8-2 against the Lady Cats and 17-10 against the Lady Knights.

Henrietta scored runs in the second, third and fifth inning and was up 8-0.

Jenna McBride led off for Nocona in the fifth inning, getting on base thanks to an error at second base.

After a strike out, Laci Stone then hit a triple to drive her in. This followed by Kamryn Weaver hitting a single to drive in Stone, making the score 8-2.

That would be the end of the scoring. The next two batters would strike out and the game ended.

Nocona would then play Lindsay at home on Saturday. The Lady Indians struck first as Stone induced an error at third base that allowed Katy Barrett to score and take a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Knights would answer in the second inning as a solo home run and an RBI single allowed them to take the lead 2-1.

Nocona’s Tobi Cable hit her own solo home run to lead off the bottom of the second inning to tie the score 2-2.

Lindsay added two runs in the third inning thanks to an error and a sacrifice fly ball to lead 4-2. Cable would drive in a run on a double to cut the lead to 4-3.

In the fourth inning the Lady Indians would take the lead back. Barrett scored on a passed ball and Laney Yates would drive in Stone on a single to make the score 5-4.

Unfortunately, the fifth inning would be where the game turned. The Lady Knights scored nine runs as they took back the lead in a big way up 13-5.

The teams would exchange one run in the sixth inng with Nocona’s Natalie Pirkey scoring on a passed ball to make it 14-6.

Lindsay added three runs in the seventh inning setting its margin for victory high up 17-6 with the Lady Indians final at-bats.

With the bases loaded Paige James drew a walk that scored Cobi Womack. Yates grounded into a fielder’s choice for another run.

Cable drew a walk that scored Pirkey. An error by the pitcher allowed Yates to score, cutting the lead to 17-10.

Unfortunately, that is as close Nocona would get. The next batter grounded out to second base to end the game.

