Three people were killed in a pair of accidents that occurred within an hour of each other on each end of Montague County on April 1.

The first crash involved and semi-truck tractor semi-trailer and a passenger card at at 6:40 p.m. April 1 at U.S. Highway 82 and Farm-to-Market Road 1816.

The second accident occurred at 7:20 p.m. at U.S. Highway 287 and FM 174. It also involved a truck tractor rig and a one-ton pickup.

