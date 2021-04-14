Plants, marijuana seized outside Saint Jo

Staff with the Montague County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a Saint Jo area residence Monday evening seizing more than 430 marijuana plants of various sizes and 25 pounds of processed, ready to sell marijuana.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the investigation got underway a couple of months back when they received information about a possible indoor grow. On Monday they obtained a search warrant for a property on U.S. Highway 82 a few miles west of Saint Jo.

Just before 5 p.m. the warrant was served on a shop building at the property where Thomas said they found four rooms constructed as grow sites.

“It was pretty sophisticated for an indoor marijuana grow. There were grow lights and fans for the hydroponic garden,” said the sheriff.

