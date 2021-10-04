PVISD trustees hear updates

Trustees of the Prairie Valley Independent School District met on April 5 discussing several items for the new school year.

A memorandum of understanding between PVISD and North Central Texas College was approved as the district takes part in college programs for its students for 2021-2023.

The Region 9 Cooperative Purchasing participation agreement with the Region 9 Education Service Center was accepted. Also approved was a vendor proposal for the cafeteria renovation and the 2021-22 flex Monday calendar.

