Robbins’ family plans to rebuild Ace Hardware after fire

Officials with Bowie’s Ace Hardware wasted no time in starting to regroup following Monday night’s devastating fire that destroyed the main building.

Owner Windol Robbins and his team was on scene Tuesday as soon as they could safely approach the damaged property. They began to see what was salvageable and what was undamaged.

Robbins said Friday the store is a 100 percent loss, but the lumber yard is still open.

“We want to get started back as soon as we can, but it will be slow as we wait on the insurance company. Foul play has been ruled out,” said Robbin.

Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page said Thursday the cause of the fire is “still undetermined,” but added this is a long process as the insurance companies do their work.

