March 18, 1968 – April 16, 2021

BOWIE – Robert Elwood Weaver Jr., 53, Bowie, TX passed away on April 16, 2021 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on April 29 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Robert was born March 18, 1968 in Santa Paula, CA to Robert Elwood Sr. and Sharon (Willis) Weaver. Throughout his life, he worked in construction and landscaping. Robert was an exceptional artist in both tattoo art and drawing in general. He enjoyed drawing and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents and great-nephew Jesse Fisher.

Robert is survived by his son, Shane Weaver; step-dad, William “Bill” Brumley; siblings, Tammy Bowman and husband, Floyd, Melody Worthy, Patty Horton and husband, Steve, Buddy Weaver, Melissa Throneberry and husband, Harvey, Becky Brumley, Lisa Brumley, Teresa Brumley and husband, Shane Whitfield and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

