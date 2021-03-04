Saint Jo baseball splits games following tourney in Oklahoma

The Saint Jo Panthers baseball team split their games against Poolville on Tuesday while winning both games last weekend from Oklahoma.

The Panthers picked up wins against Oklahoma teams Vanoss and Dickson on March 27 before playing the Monarchs in a double header with a win and loss.

Saint Jo played the Dickson Comets first on Saturday. The Panthers struck first scoring four runs in the second inning to take the lead.

Dickson would answer with two runs in the next inning, but Saint Jo would extend its lead to 8-2 after scoring two runs in both the third and fourth inning.

The Comets came on strong in the fifth inning, scoring five runs to cut the lead to one 8-7.

The game was called after that due to time as the Panthers held on to win.

Tyler Cook and Matthew Butler led the team with two RBIs each. Jace Johnson and Collin Thomas each stole two bases to lead the team.

Trevor Conner got the start on the mound and struck seven batters and gave up only two earned runs in four innings.

Saint Jo then had to turn around and play Vanoss next. Despite a rough ending to the previous game, the Panthers started the game off well scoring four runs in the first inning.

Saint Jo scored at least two runs in the remaining three innings of the game, scoring three runs in the fourth inning.

The Vanoss Wolves just could not keep up as the game was ended after four innings with the Panthers lead 11-1. Jordan Reeves, Cook and Thomas each drove in two runs each to lead the team.

Saint Jo then traveled to Poolville on Tuesday to play a double-header against the Monarchs. The Panthers scored first to lead 1-0 after the first inning. Poolville tied the score in the second inning before racking up nine runs over the next three innings.

Saint Jo would score three runs in the final two innings, but the Monarchs would add two more in the seventh as they won 12-4.

Chance Bennett led the Panthers with two RBIs. With Poolville drawing double-digit walks, it was hard to keep the Monarchs off the basepaths during the game.

Thankfully, Saint Jo got one more chance at Poolville that day and turned the tables. The Panthers took the lead in the first inning 2-1, but had a big second inning scoring six runs to take an 8-2 lead.

The Monarchs would cut into the scoring runs in the second and third inning to make it 8-5. Saint Jo’s offense would pick things back up starting in the fifth inning, scoring runs in the final three innings to extend its lead.

Poolville could not match it with the Panthers pitchers limiting the walks and hits to only three each. Saint Jo won the game easily 12-5.

Brice Durham and Johnson led the team with two RBIs each while Cook stole a team high three bases.

Payton Harris got the start on the mound and pitched into the fifth inning, striking out four and allowing only one earned runs. Durham came in to get the save and did not allow a base runner.

The Panthers next scheduled game is at 4:30 p.m. on April 6 at home against Perrin-Whitt.