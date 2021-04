A 77-year-old Nocona woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident on State Highway 175 between Nocona and Montague at 8:20 a.m. on April 24. Sandra Hazelwood was traveling south in her 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer on State Highway 75 when she lost control for unknown reasons.



Read more in the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.