Schools compete at district

All Montague County schools completed their district tennis tournaments and have a handful of individuals moving on to the regional tournament after finishing among the top two.

Bowie and Nocona completed their tournament on Monday after playing qualifiers on April 9. The 1A schools completed their whole tournament at Bowie High School on April 9.

The Jackrabbit boys’ tennis team won first as a team while the entire program had five individuals/doubles teams qualify for regionals.

The boy’s doubles team of Drew Weber and Caleb Harris won the district title. They were joined by the mixed doubles team of Camberley Gunter and Braden Case as district champions.

Other qualifiers were Jaden Bills, Addi Eichler and the girl’s doubles team of Brylie Green and Jayci Logan.

Nocona came up just short of qualifying someone for the regional meet. The boy’s doubles team of Trent Sappington and Nic Longoria finished third overall and earned a bronze medal.

In 1A their were five individuals/double teams that qualified for the regional tournament.

From Prairie Valley the mixed doubles team of Isaac Yeargin and Stephanie Gutierrez finished second and Eli Croxton finished second boy’s singles.

From Saint Jo the boy’s doubles team of Logan Brawner and Cade Stevens finished second and Jackie Hannah finished second in girl’s singles.

From Gold-Burg the girl’s doubles team of Kelly Contreras and Shadie Whitaker finished second.

The 3A regional tournament is scheduled for April 26-27 at Rose Park Tennis Center in Abilene.

The 1A regional tournament is set for April 26-27 at Whitney High School.

For pictures of some of the individuals who qualified for regionals, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.