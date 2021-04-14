The Stoneburg Volunteer Fire Department will serve up its annual fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 24 at Stoneburg High School.
All funds raised will go toward the operations of the fire department. Come out and enjoy a fish fry with all the trimmings. There also will be a drawing for a 2021 XD-Raptor. To purchase a $25 ticket call Bill Prater, 841-0263, Chad Long, 531-2711 or Chad Gerlach, 531-0726.
Donations may be sent to the Stoneburg VFD, c/o Chad Gerlach, 9954 FM 18116, Bowie, TX, 76230. Those with questions may may call Chad Gerlach, 531-0726.
During last year’s shutdowns due to the pandemic most fundraising events were cancelled, so donations are more important than ever.
Stoneburg VFD readies fish fry
