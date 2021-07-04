TWDB loan approval looking good for City of Bowie

Things are looking good for the City of Bowie’s loan application as the Texas Water Development Board meets Thursday.

Bowie is applying for a $9.7 million loan from the board that would be used for a massive wastewater system improvement project. City Manager Bert Cunningham said it appears the officials who reviewed the extensive application and its documents have recommended the loan be approved by the board. He received an email with a link where he can attend the Zoom meeting and watch the process Thursday.

