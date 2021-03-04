Yard of the Month launches

With the official arrival of spring The Bowie News is launching its Yard of the Month contest encouraging and recognizing beautification by our local citizens.

Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign staked out in their yard. A photo also will be published in The Bowie News of the winner and their yard.

The first yard of the month contest will take place in April with the first winner named on April 28. Yard of the Month will take place in April, May, June, the area’s prime growing months. Call 872-2247 to make a nomination or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. If you email follow up with a phone call to make sure it arrives.

