20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after it was announced that over 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state of Texas: “With more than 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to date and over 50% of eligible Texans vaccinated with at least one dose, the Lone Star State has achieved an incredible milestone in our fight against this virus,” said Governor Abbott. “And with Texans aged 12-15 now eligible for the vaccine, there’s, even more, we must do to get more shots in arms and keep our communities safe. Vaccines are the most effective defense against the spread of COVID-19, and I continue to urge all eligible Texans to get the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine will always remain voluntary and never forced in Texas, but it is up to all of us to ensure that we defeat this virus — which is why it is so important for Texans to seek out these safe and effective shots. Texans can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a vaccine provider near them.”