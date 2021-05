The Texas Department of State Health Services has notified vaccine providers that they should begin to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents from 12 to 15 years old, in line with federal guidance.

The notice comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for adolescents on Monday, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices today recommended it for that age group.

