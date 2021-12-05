Allen wins bronze at state; Embry finishes ninth

Both Prairie Valley’s Mason Allen and Bellevue’s Sky-Lar Embry competed Saturday on the final day of the state track meet in Austin.

Allen came away with a bronze medal in the 1A boy’s high jump event while Embry finished ninth in the 1A girl’s 100 meter race.

Allen came into the event knowing he had the capability to medal. With it being his first time on that stage, with the crowd surrounding the high jump pit, how would he hold up?

When all but two other competitors failed to jump six feet, Allen knew he had guaranteed himself a medal.

Allen ended up jumping 6-1, one inch short of his personal record but good enough to earn the bronze medal.

His coach Seth Stephens was proud of the way Allen handled the moment.

Not every athlete that goes to the state meet comes away with a medal as more leave with the pride knowing they made it to that stage and performed.

Embry finished ninth in her event, even though a non legal wind did lead to her best time of the season 13.23 seconds.

Despite it not being the result that she or her Coach John McGee had wanted, McGee was still proud of the senior as she represented Bellevue one last time.

