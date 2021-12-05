Bellevue School readies May 14 graduation

Bellevue High School will present its 2021 senior class for graduation at 7 p.m. on May 14 at Bellevue High School Auditorium.

The program will include the mantle ceremony. Diplomas will be presented by Colby Broussard.

The valedictorian for this year is Kaylee Trail and salutatorian is Laythen Medford. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Kaylee Trail, valedictorian