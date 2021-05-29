BISD selects architect to design new administration building

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District selected Harper Perkins Architects to design the new administration building during a lengthy Tuesday night meeting.

The board also recognized the top 10 percent of the 2021 graduating class and introduced students who had advanced to state and regional levels of athletic and academic competition.

Members of the top 10% of the class include: Melody Arencibia Marrero, Kaitlyn Higgins, Brae Ogle, Season Eudey, Camberly Gunter, Brock Neese, Jayci Logan, Abigail Provost, Parker Price, Paris Waters Lockridge, Esteban Ortiz and Jasmine Jones.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.