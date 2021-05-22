BISD Trustees move board meeting to Tuesday

Bowie Independent School District Trustees have moved their regular meeting from Monday to Tuesday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.

The session also will be in the junior high auditorium not the board room at the intermediate school.

Part of the reason for the move may be the presentation of student honors that include introduction of the top 10 percent of the Class of 2021, along with state competitors from girl’s powerlifting, boy’s golf and solo and ensemble band.

In action items the board will consider naming an architect to design plans for the new administrative offices. A request for qualifications was published last month after the district voted to move forward with a new building.

The board will discuss adoption of a new curriculum for Pre-Kindergarten with the instructional materials’ allotment, along with selecting bank depository bid.

Superintendent Blake Enlow will present the board with information on the preliminary property values received from the Montague County Tax Appraisal District. Final values will be available at the end of July.

He also will provide updates on tornado damage repairs and department updates.

Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will offer federal grant information, followed by the campus principals offering end of year reports and the month financial report.

An executive session is schedule for personnel matters as the board is expected to try and fill any vacancies before the school year ends.