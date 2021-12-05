BISD trustees to meet May 13

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet in called session at 5 p.m. on May 13 in the board room.
A closed session to discuss personnel is the primary topic, specifically the assistant principal positions at the high school and intermediate school.
The meeting will wrap up with an open session to take any possible action on items discussed.
