BOB volunteers to clean up for street fest

Beautify Our Bowie will conduct a clean-up day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 15 in preparation for the upcoming We are Bowie Strong(er) Street Fest on May 22.

Volunteers are asked to meet in the 200 block of Smythe to clean up the area surrounding the main location of the fest which will be in the at Smythe and Montague Streets.

Bring trash bags, rakes, brooms, leaf blowers, gloves and whatever is needed for clean-up. Anyone is welcome to help and support this community effort.