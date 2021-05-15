Ad

Bowie bands wrap year with concerts

05/15/2021 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Bowie Independent School District Bands will be featured in concerts as the school year winds down.
At 6 p.m. on May 17 the junior high and high school choirs will perform, followed by the high school jazz band.
On May 20 the sixth grade band will perform at 6 p.m., followed by the seventh grade at 6:30 p.m., eight grade at 7 p.m and high school at 7:30 p.m.
All the concerts will be at the junior high auditorium. The public is welcome to attend.

