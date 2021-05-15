Bowie Independent School District Bands will be featured in concerts as the school year winds down.
At 6 p.m. on May 17 the junior high and high school choirs will perform, followed by the high school jazz band.
On May 20 the sixth grade band will perform at 6 p.m., followed by the seventh grade at 6:30 p.m., eight grade at 7 p.m and high school at 7:30 p.m.
All the concerts will be at the junior high auditorium. The public is welcome to attend.
Bowie bands wrap year with concerts
Bowie Independent School District Bands will be featured in concerts as the school year winds down.
Leave a Reply