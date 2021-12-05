Bowie beats Bangs in bi-district

The Bowie Jackrabbits had to fight to the very end to finally defeat Bangs on Saturday in their bi-district playoff series at McMurry University.

The Jackrabbits won game three 8-7 after barely holding off a furious late push from the Dragons. It was the second game of the day after Bowie just came short of a comeback of its own in game two which would have sent fans home early.

The teams first played game one on Friday night. Despite it being the Jackrabbit coaches and players first playoff game, it was Bowie’s day.

Kawlyer Swearingin got the start on the mound and pitched like an ace. Despite facing bases loaded with one out early in the second inning and having two runners on in both the fourth and fifth inning, Swearingin, with the help of an errorless defensive performance, worked his way out to shut out Bangs in a complete game performance.

Edgar Regalado and Logan Hutson drove in runs in the second and third inning. A.J. Whatley drove in another in the fourth inning.

A fielding error from the Dragons allowed Carson Sanders to reach third while driving in a run. A passed ball then allowed Sanders to score as the Jackrabbits led 5-0 after four innings.

The team was not done as Bowie scored four runs in the sixth inning. Swearingin, Cade Thompson and Hutson combined to drive them in to make the final score 9-0.

Hutson led the team with three RBIs. Swearingin allowed only four hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters in the complete game shut out.

Coach Tyler Price was happy overall and felt his team imposed its brand of baseball on Bangs in the best way possible.

Heading into Saturday, the team was feeling confident. Starting the second game, two of the first three batters got on base and in scoring position thanks to fielding errors. When the Jackrabbits failed to score, maybe it was then they should have known the Dragons were not going to make it as easy as the day before.

After failing to score a run in seven innings Friday, Bangs scored the first run when its second batter drove in the leadoff hitter with a double.

A fielding error and a single loaded the bases with two outs later in the first inning, but a passed ball allowed another run to score as the Dragons led 2-0 heading into the second inning.

Hutson tried to fire up his team after the lackluster first inning with a lead off home run to left field. Three fielding errors from Bangs in the next three batters allowed Whatley to drive in a run to tie the game at 2-2.

Despite tying the score and starting the second inning with two outs, the Jackrabbits pitching and defense had a tough stretch to before they got that final out.

Three hits, two walks, a dropped third strike and an error allowed the Dragons to score four runs. Carson Sanders had to come in for relief on the mound to get out three, but not before Bangs lead was 6-2.

The teams exchanged scoreless third and fourth innings despite usually getting one or two runners on base. Both teams left several runners stranded.

A passed ball allowed another run to score for the Dragons in the fifth inning to extend their lead to 7-2 as Bowie’s playing energy seemed sapped by that point by how the game had gone and squandering so many scoring opportunities.

The Jackrabbits had their best chance in the sixth inning as the first three batters got on to load the bases with no outs.

Following a strike out, Sanders drove in one run with a single and Devin Melton followed with a single that drove in two runs to cut the lead to 7-5.

With the team alive again as it attempted another one of its late comeback attempts to close the series, Swearingin was up to bat.

He hit a long foul ball to left field that just cleared the fence. Bangs left fielder made an amazing catch and held onto the ball as he ran into the fence hard.

Sanders was on second base and Jackrabbit fans, coaches and players claimed he tagged up after the catch before advancing to third base. After the umpires got together, they made the controversial call that he was out for out three, angering every Jackrabbit supporter.

Bowie went out and played the only clean inning of defense that game as all three of Bangs batters were sat down to get to the final inning.

Two of the first three batters got on with singles. Kynan DeMoss then drove in a run with a single to cut the lead to 7-6 as the energy was electric as everyone was still mad.

After hitting into a fielder’s choice for out two, there were still two runners on base who were both in scoring position after a wild pitch.

Whatley came up to bat and hit and just needed to find a way on. He hit a slow ball to shortstop. With the Dragons having committed six errors in the game and with Whatley’s speed, there was still a chance.

The ball was fielded cleanly. The throw was on target, but it was not coming in hot. Whatley dived for the bag. The call was close, but Whatley was called out, ending the game. The Dragons won game two 7-6.

Sanders had pitched brilliantly in the 4.1 innings of relief as he allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out four. Too many scoring opportunities were wasted.

To read the end of the story and see how game three went down, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.