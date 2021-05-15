Bowie boy’s golf prepared for state

The Bowie boy’s golf team plays in the state tournament May 17-18.

The first golf team in a long time hopes to represent the Jackrabbits well at the state meet with a team in what has been several years in the making.

The team won every tournament it played last year before the season was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19. Despite losing some of its best players to graduation, the team returned enough this year for another chance at a good season.

The team won tournaments at Rider and its home course before obliterating the competition at district, beating second place by more than 40 shots. Parker Price and Andrew Sandhoff finished first and second among individuals.

The regional tournament at Baird saw the team get tested. The team was 11 shots back after the first day. Despite conditions being worse the second day, the team actually shot a bit better overall. This allowed them to come all the way back to finish third overall.

Even if the team had not qualified, the team’s top player Price did enough individually that would have qualified him.

His two day total 152 tied him for first and had a chance to win the gold medal in a playoff. Unfortunately, he lost the first hole and settled for regional runner-up.

It will have been almost a month since that tournament when the team takes the course at the state tournament this week.

The team has not just been sitting around and playing no frills golf during that time.

“I truly feel like the guys have made some good adjustments and improved over the course of the three weeks,” Coach Matt Miller said.

The team has not gotten a chance to play at the ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor yet, but will get one practice round on Saturday.

