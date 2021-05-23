Bowie City Council meets Monday; old business fills agenda

Multiple items of old business fill the Bowie City Council agenda which opens at 6 p.m. on May 24 in the council chambers.

Those topics are led off by the second reading of the ordinance authorizing the issuance of tax and surplus revenue certificates of obligation in connection with a $9,775,000 loan from the Texas Water Development Board. Through this project the city will replace nearly 30 percent of its sewer lines. The council also will set up through resolution a construction fund based on the bond ordinance.

The other second reading of ordinances make adjustments to the food vendor rules and the garage sales permit process in the city.

In new business the council will receive a water and sewer rate study prepared by NewGen Strategies & Solutions. As the city prepares to close on the loan with the TWDB, it will need to make accommodations to the rates to help pay for the loan. This study will help the council develop a plan.

The planning and zoning commission will submit a recommendation from Kenson Vance, Dynamic Duo for a replat of two lots in the Holman Addition.

The agenda wraps up with the city manager’s report on the community development block grant close-out on Mill Street and public comments.