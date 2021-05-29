Bowie City Council reviews sewer rates needed to fund TWDB loan

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie sewer customers can expect to see an increase from $5.90 to $8.05 in their average bill as the city council considers rate structures to accommodate the payment of $9.7 million in bonds for the installation of nearly 10 miles of new sewer lines.

During Monday night’s session, the new rate study was presented and the council approved the second reading of the ordinance approving the bonds for a Texas Water Development Board loan of $9,775,000.

Proposed sewer rates are expected to be submitted in June outlining a schedule that goes through 2026. The TWDB loan will close in June and the manager said the interest rate has gone from 2.17 to 2.13 percent.

There was brief discussion on the ordinance as several council members wanted to make sure citizens understood the process.

