Bowie, Forestburg, Nocona wrap up graduation season this weekend

Three county high schools will wrap up the commencement season on May 28 with ceremonies in Bowie, Forestburg and Nocona.

Bowie High School

Jackrabbit Stadium will be the site for commencement exercises for the 2021 class beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Kristi Hunt, teacher, will be the speaker. She was nominated as speaker by the majority of the senior class. The senior class, represented by Melody Arencibia Marrero and Brae Ogle will pass the traditional mantle of leadership to the junior class, represented by Nicole DeWolf and Gabriel Arencibia.

Diplomas will be presented by Superintendent Blake Enlow and Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.