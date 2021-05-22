Bowie golf finishes sixth at state

The Bowie boy’s golf team competed at the state meet on Monday and Tuesday.

While the team was disappointed finishing sixth overall, it was a good showing for a program with little, if any, experience competing at the state level.

Heading into play, Coach Matthew Miller was worried about the ShadownGlen Golf Course in Manor’s length (7,164), but that was one factor he felt did not affect his players much.

The first day there was some rain that delayed play for two hours.

Miller said the delay was good for a couple of his players as it allowed them to refocus and finish strong.

After the first day, the team total of 348 had Bowie sitting in fifth place. The second day was a bit worse as three of the five players had higher scores than the first day. The Jackrabbits shot six shots higher to finish 354, a 702 total for the tournament.

This was eight shots better than seventh place Llano, but a distant 24 shots behind fourth fifth place Columbus.

Parker Price had the lowest total on both days for the Jackrabbits, shooting an 81 the first day and 84 the second day. His 165 total put him in a tie for 12th place individually.

Andrew Sandhoff was the second lowest, shooting 89 and 87 for a 176 total. Cy Egenbacher was not far behind shooting 89 and 91 for a 180 total.

Hunter Duke shot a 98 and 92 for a two-day total of 190. Jay Anderson shot 89 the first day, but struggled to 106 the second day for a 195 two-day total.

