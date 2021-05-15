Bowie presents sports awards

Bowie High School had its sports banquet at the Bowie Community Center on Tuesday night.

Following a year with no awards banquet due to COVID-19, everyone was happy to reflect and celebrate the year in sports for Bowie.

Heavy on everyone’s mind was the recent passing of junior high coach Rhonda Parr in February.

Many coaches told tearful stories of their interactions with Parr through the years.

A mainstay in Bowie athletics for 18 years in a lot of different roles, she was inducted in the Hall of Honor and had the new, “Live Like Parr” award named in her honor.

The first recipients of the Live Like Parr award went to senior cross country/track runner Brock Neese and junior volleyball/golfer Halle Duvall.

Other big awards were the Jackrabbit and Lady Rabbit athletes of the year.

Senior football player Ty Harris made it back-to-back for his family as older brother Riley won last year’s award.

Senior Jayci Logan who played almost everything (volleyball, basketball, tennis, track) was the Lady Rabbit athlete of the year.

The Coach of the Year went to Matthew Miller, who is the head golf coach and assistant in both football and basketball.

For more pictures from that night, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.